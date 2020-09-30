Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 3,423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,106.0 days.

Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $$4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.

Get Prada alerts:

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.