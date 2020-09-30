Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 3,423,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,106.0 days.
Shares of PRDSF stock remained flat at $$4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Prada has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41.
About Prada
