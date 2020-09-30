Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Power Metals Corp (CVE:PWM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.34. Power Metals shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 8,799 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Power Metals (CVE:PWM)

Power Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Case Lake property located in north east Ontario. It also has agreements to acquire lithium brine permit portfolios, including Drumheller and Peace River, and Leduc Lithium Property located in Alberta; and the Separation Lake and Gullwing-Tot properties located in northwestern Ontario, as well as agreement to explore and develop lithium brines in Paradox Basin project.

