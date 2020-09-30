Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €65.14 ($76.64).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €50.82 ($59.79) on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 52-week high of €70.66 ($83.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.26.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

