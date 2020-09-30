Populous (PPT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $441,706.00

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Populous has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $441,706.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Populous token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, Kucoin and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00265850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.80 or 0.01615018 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00179085 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, LATOKEN, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Mercatox, HitBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

