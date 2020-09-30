Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Up 35.2% in September

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,700 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 113,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ POLA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. 28,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,414. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

