Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.8 days.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Get Pjsc Lukoil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OAOFY shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pjsc Lukoil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pjsc Lukoil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.