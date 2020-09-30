Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.8 days.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. 905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. Pjsc Lukoil has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OAOFY shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

