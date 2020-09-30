Pittards (LON:PTD) Shares Down 3.6%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.06 ($0.50). Approximately 22,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 2,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69.

About Pittards (LON:PTD)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather to manufacturers and distributors of shoes, gloves, luxury leather goods, interiors, and sports equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather, leather goods, leather garments, shoes, and leather gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

