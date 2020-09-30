Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Bank in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Piraeus Bank has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

