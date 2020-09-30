Piper Sandler Weighs in on ANGI Homeservices Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Shares of ANGI opened at $10.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

In other news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,540,962 shares of company stock valued at $22,028,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 670,494 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $27,900,000. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

