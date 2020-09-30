Piper Sandler Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $17.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.
NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.
