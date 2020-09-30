Piper Sandler Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Price Target to $17.00

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $13.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

