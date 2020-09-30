Piper Sandler Lowers Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Price Target to $9.00

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $7.26 on Monday. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 53.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 177,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 58.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 63.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,839 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after buying an additional 550,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

