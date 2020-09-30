Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride has lagged the industry in the past six months. The company has been facing weak macro conditions in Mexico, which is disrupting consumer spending and lowering demand. Such headwinds along with lower revenues from U.S. operations put pressure on the company’s top and bottom lines during the second quarter of 2020. The company’s U.S. operations were mainly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, large bird deboning category was challenged. Further, Pilgrim's Pride’s overall cost of sales in the quarter increased 9.3% year over year. Nonetheless, Pilgrim’s Pride’s European operations have continued to be strong, courtesy of better operational efficiencies, robust retail demand and solid pork exports to China. Management is on track with the integration of new Europe-based operations.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

PPC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 5,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,416. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 58.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 82,691 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 94.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 464.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 126,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 103,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

