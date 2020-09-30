Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives €22.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €22.58 ($26.57).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Shares of EPA UG traded down €0.50 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €15.35 ($18.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.72). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.71.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.