Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.40. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

