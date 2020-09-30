Peter W. Williams Buys 7,682 Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) Stock

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) insider Peter W. Williams purchased 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,225.10 ($5,520.84).

UAI stock traded down GBX 2.41 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.59 ($0.70). The company had a trading volume of 319,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.22. U and I Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26.

Get U and I Group alerts:

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX (44.50) (($0.58)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that U and I Group PLC will post 2201.0000401 EPS for the current year.

UAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on shares of U and I Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.