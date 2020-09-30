Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €152.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €148.63 ($174.85).

EPA RI opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €142.06 and a 200 day moving average of €139.50. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

