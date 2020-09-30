Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

PPIH opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

