Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.43. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGC. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The firm has a market cap of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

