PCHAIN Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $41,385.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,911,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 787,585,143 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Bibox, Switcheo Network, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

