PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Ltd (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCCWY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.42.

Get PCCW alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.