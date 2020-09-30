PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at CSFB

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PBF Energy has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley acquired 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 403,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,140. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $115,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.