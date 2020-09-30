PayBX Trading Down 22.2% This Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One PayBX token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042991 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.90 or 0.05080533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00056891 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033762 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

