Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $6.47. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The bank reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.69% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

