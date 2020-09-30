Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

PE stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 784,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after buying an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after buying an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after buying an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

