Oxford Technology 3 VCT (LON:OTT) Shares Down 57.1%

Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (LON:OTT) was down 57.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 14,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

About Oxford Technology 3 VCT (LON:OTT)

Oxford Technology 3 Venture Capital Trust Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company invests in start-up and early stage technology companies. The Company invests in unlisted, the United Kingdom-based, science, technology and engineering businesses. The Company makes investments in the range of British Pounds 100,000 to 500,000.

