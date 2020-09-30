OST Price Reaches $0.0071 on Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One OST token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Huobi and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, OST has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $133,297.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 757,235,989 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Coinsuper, IDCM, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.