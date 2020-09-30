Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Short Interest Update

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 127.2% from the August 31st total of 765,900 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 588,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OSMT opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $278.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.31. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

