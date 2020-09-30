Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Orsu Metals Co. (CVE:OSU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.39. Orsu Metals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 15,500 shares.

Separately, Couloir Capital set a C$0.71 price objective on Orsu Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Company Profile (CVE:OSU)

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

