Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.68. Orbital Energy Group shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 12,466 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $20.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 66.47% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries.

