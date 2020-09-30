ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce $60.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.19 million. ORBCOMM posted sales of $69.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $245.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.80 million to $247.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $266.39 million, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $273.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORBC shares. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,097. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

In other ORBCOMM news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ORBCOMM by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 239,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

