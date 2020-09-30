ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). ORBCOMM reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

ORBC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,097. The company has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ORBCOMM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $89,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

