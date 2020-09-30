Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.15). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $9.95 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock worth $54,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

