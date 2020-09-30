OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,100 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the August 31st total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.1 days.

OMV stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. OMV has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Get OMV alerts:

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. OMV had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Research analysts expect that OMV will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

OMV Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.