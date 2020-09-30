OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.74 on Major Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Neraex and C2CX. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000393 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, DragonEX, Tidex, Bit-Z, Neraex, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Coinone, Coinsuper, CoinEx, TOPBTC, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coinrail, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TDAX, Crex24, Exmo, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, AirSwap, Independent Reserve, BitBay, Braziliex, GOPAX, Liqui, IDAX, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Ethfinex, OTCBTC, B2BX, COSS, C2CX, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, Livecoin, BX Thailand, HitBTC, IDCM, Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, BigONE, IDEX, BitMart, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Poloniex, ABCC, FCoin, OKEx, CoinBene, Coinnest, Ovis, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, BitForex, DDEX, Hotbit and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

