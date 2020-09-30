Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Omega Flex stock opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $158.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Flex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Omega Flex worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

