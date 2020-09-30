OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

OGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by 31.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

OGE stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.73 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

