Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.58

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as high as $6.47. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 33,157 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

In related news, Director Mark B. Justh bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,822.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.