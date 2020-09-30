OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) dropped 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.99. Approximately 987,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,274,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

OGC has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OceanaGold Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

