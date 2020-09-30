Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.30. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,213,029 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 293.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

