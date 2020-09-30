nVent Electric PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

NVT stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

