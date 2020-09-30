Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. 7,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

