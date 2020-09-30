Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE NUW opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
