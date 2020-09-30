Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE NUW opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 170.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

