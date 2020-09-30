NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Head to Head Contrast

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) and Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

NuStar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.8%. Noble Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. NuStar Energy pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Noble Midstream Partners pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NuStar Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. NuStar Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

NuStar Energy has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Noble Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of NuStar Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NuStar Energy and Noble Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy $1.50 billion 0.79 -$105.69 million $2.77 3.90 Noble Midstream Partners $703.80 million 0.96 $160.00 million $3.08 2.42

Noble Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuStar Energy. Noble Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NuStar Energy and Noble Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy 0 3 3 0 2.50 Noble Midstream Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

NuStar Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.33%. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.98%. Given NuStar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NuStar Energy is more favorable than Noble Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar Energy and Noble Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy 0.55% 23.17% 3.37% Noble Midstream Partners 18.95% 20.39% 8.55%

Summary

NuStar Energy beats Noble Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 3,130 miles of refined product pipelines and 2,070 miles of crude oil pipelines in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, and New Mexico; a 2,150-mile refined product pipeline originating in southern Kansas and terminating at Jamestown, North Dakota; a 450-mile refined product pipeline originating at Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Mandan, North Dakota refinery and terminating in Minneapolis, Minnesota; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 75 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 88 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Netherlands. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. It operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas. Noble Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Noble Energy, Inc.

