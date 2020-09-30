NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.27. NRG Metals shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

NRG Metals Company Profile (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.