Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.18

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.18 and last traded at $112.48, with a volume of 7700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Novocure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.52.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $68,445.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Uri Weinberg sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $1,576,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,462.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,555,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 885,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,510,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,448,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 838.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 223,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 199,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

