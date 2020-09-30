North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Stock Price Down 18.9%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN)’s stock price was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 84,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 90,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

