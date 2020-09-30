North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:NAIT opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.55.
About North American Income Trust
