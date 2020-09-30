North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:NAIT opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.55.

Get North American Income Trust alerts:

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.