Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $361.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $272.90 million and the highest is $443.74 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $253.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

NYSE NEP traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nextera Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 1,199.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after buying an additional 292,036 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

