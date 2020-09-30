Next.exchange (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0847

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Next.exchange token can now be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and approximately $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for Next.exchange is next.exchange . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Next.exchange

Next.exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24.

