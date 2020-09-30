NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (NASDAQ:CBBI) Financial Review

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 52.39%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 14.28% N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.89 $13.34 million N/A N/A NexPoint Real Estate Finance $42.02 million 4.28 $2.34 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

